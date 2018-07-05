× James Woods is dropped by ‘liberal’ talent agent

James Woods has been dropped by his talent agent — and he was delivered the news in an email sent during the Fourth of July holiday, according to FOX News.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared a screenshot of the email with the subject line “Well…” on his personal Twitter account Thursday.

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

The talent agent, Ken Kaplan, said that he’d come to the decision to no longer represent the outspoken conservative star because he was “feeling patriotic.”

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic,” Kaplan wrote. “I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I can go on a rant but you know what I’d say.”

