× Man dies after being struck by Metro-North train in Milford

MILFORD — A man died after he was struck by a Metro-North train Thursday night.

Metro-North said the man was trespassing on the train tracks along the New Haven Line in Milford when he was struck.

New Haven Line: Service has resumed between Milford and New Haven with residual delays due to a person being struck by an earlier train. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 6, 2018

New Haven Line: Service between Milford and West Haven is suspended due to a person struck by a train near Milford. Please listen for announcements at your station. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 6, 2018

No other details have been released.