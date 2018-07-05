× New Haven PD: $30,000 reward offered to the arrest of man accused of killing mother of two

NEW HAVEN — Police said a $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of fatally shooting a mother of two.

New Haven police said Tramaine Marquese Poole, 41, is a suspect wanted in a shooting assault of his 36-year-old wife on May 7. Police said Poole is also a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old mother of two that took place on May 31.

Police said the children were present at the time of the shooting.

Police said a $5,000 reward is being offered by The U.S. Marshals’ Violent Fugitive Task Force to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of Poole.

In addition, police said States Attorney Pat Griffin asked on behalf of the New Haven Police Department, for Governor Malloy to approve a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of Poole.

Police said the request was granted, bringing the total reward offering to $30,000.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to contact police at 203-946-6316 or Text-A-Tip. Text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) Calls may be made anonymously.

