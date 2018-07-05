NYPD releases picture of another person sought in in fatal stabbing of Bronx teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police released pictures Wednesday of another man wanted in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy at a Bronx bodega, according to PIX11.

Ten people have already been charged in the June 20 death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz. Two of them were arrested Tuesday, including an alleged leader of the Trinitarios gang.

"We're not going to rest until anyone responsible, having any role whatsoever in that tragic incident, is brought to justice," NYPD Chief of Detective Dermot Shea said. "We're still not finished."

Police described the man they're still looking for as being 20 to 23 years old. He was last seen wearing a shirt, jeans and multi-colored sneakers. His hair was in a bun He fled the scene inside of a white 4-door sedan northbound on Bathgate Avenue.

The NYPD has asked people to contact them if they have any information on the case.

