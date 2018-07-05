× Pedestrian, driver killed in I-91 crash in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two people are dead following a crash on I-91 in Hartford Wednesday night.

State Police say a car was driving on I-91 southbound near exit 27 when, for an unknown reason, it struck the metal beam guard rail on the left shoulder.

The pedestrian, 24-year-old Giovanni Melendez of New Britain, parked his car on the right shoulder, then ran across the highway to the crashed car.

As he was running, another car struck Melendez, then struck the already crashed car on the left side of the highway.

The driver of the first car was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police have not released their name at this time.

The driver of the second car didn’t sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.