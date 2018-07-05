Police interaction with campaign volunteers being internally investigated in Woodbridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE — Police in Woodbridge are internally investigating an incident involving the interaction of several officers with two political campaign volunteers.

On July 3, two younger men — one white and one African American were going door-to-door in the Oak Hill Lane neighborhood of Woodbridge.

Someone called 911 to report the men as suspicious.

According to the volunteers, who are part of State Senate Candidate Sean Grace’s campaign, two police cruisers pulled up. Officers approached and allegedly asked the men for permits that they weren’t required to have. The officers were then allegedly discussing charging the men with trespassing.

“I certainly felt like both of us were going to be arrested,” said volunteer Brendan Green.

Green said he felt the incident may have had racial undertones based on the way an officer was looking at and talking to his African American friend. That man declined to be interviewed.

“It felt like what we were doing was wrong, which is unfortunate because I believe that more young people need to be getting involved in the process,” said Green.

FOX61 reached out to the town’s 1st Selectwoman, Beth Heller.

“After this investigation is complete, and if these allegations should prove to be true, this behavior would be unacceptable, and appropriate action will be taken,” said Heller.

Candidate Sean Grace said he thinks officers could have handled the situation better.

“They should have come up to them and gave them a handshake. And made sure it was a positive interaction,” said Grace.

Grace told said the young men were well dressed and identifiable with campaign buttons and flyers.

FOX61 talked to neighbors who said the area has been the target of vandals. They think it was appropriate for police to question the men.

“Incidents of people entering garages and going through cars if you leave them unlocked, so the neighborhood is watching. They did the right thing, to call. If you see something, say something,” explained resident Nancy Mull.

Sean Grace said his campaign may start calling police departments in the future to give them a heads up that they plan to canvass certain neighborhoods.

Residents agree it would be a good idea.

“As we get closer to election time, there are going to be a lot more people going around and a lot more people are going to be questioning whether or not they belong here,” said Ken Mull.

Brendan Green said that even after neighbors intervened to vouch for the volunteers legitimacy, officers still followed them around the neighborhood as they knocked on doors.

He said eventually they felt unsafe, and left.