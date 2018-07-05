× Police seize 14 ounces of marijuana edibles in Milford traffic stop

MILFORD — The Milford Police Department said on their Facebook page that they Milford Police seized more than 14 ounces of marijuana edibles during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Police posted that they stopped a car being driven by Cory Burney, 18, of Bristol, on Interstate 95 north at the exit 39 on-ramp for an equipment violation just before 2 a.m.

Burney had over half an ounce of marijuana and over 14 ounces of marijuana edibles in his possession, according to police.

He was arrested and is facing charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He is due in court on Tuesday, July 31.