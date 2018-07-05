× President Trump uses ‘get off my lawn!’ analogy for immigration

There’s nothing new about President Donald Trump griping about US immigration laws.

It’s one of his favorite subjects heading into the November elections and electing more Republicans, he says, will help him tighten up US borders.

He did employ a new, somewhat tortured analogy in a series tweets Thursday — and it is no great leap to overlay his tweet onto the infamous “Get off my lawn!” scene (incessantly memefied on the internet) from Clint Eastwood’s 2008 movie Gran Torino, which is about a gang terrorizing a neighborhood.

Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now. Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

…..Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people “OUT,” and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of “judges” does not work and is not acceptable – only Country in the World that does this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Congress – FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Trump’s complaining here about having to employ the US legal system in order to kick people out of the country. It’s been a favorite point of contention of his in recent weeks as the country has focused on immigration and his administration’s now-reversed decision to separate children form parents at the border as part of a “zero-tolerance” policy toward undocumented immigrants.

It’s hard to follow his logic in comparing the immigrants to people trespassing on a lawn, however, since if someone was on your lawn and refused to leave, they would reasonably be drawn into the US justice system.

The lawn analogy is interesting also because of that scene, in which a Hmong family is being terrorized outside their house, which is next to Clint Eastwood’s in the movie. He comes outside with a rifle drawn and growls at everyone to “Get off my lawn!”

Eastwood’s character ultimately warms to his neighbors and goes to war with the gang, but “Get off my lawn,” is a meme and a cliche and you can find it in more places than just Gran Torino. It’s shorthand for an older person angry that people they think don’t belong are ruining the neighborhood.