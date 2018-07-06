Downpours, storms expected Friday; Pleasant weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congrats, you survived Heat Wave 2018 and all you get is....well...you don't get anything. But it's over after a 7 day stretch in the 90s.

Then we start to switch things up on Friday as a strong cold front approaches. That will being a round of downpours and gusty thunderstorms in the morning through early-afternoon.

With lots of moisture in the air, rain could come down heavy enough to cause some localized flooding as storm drains struggle to keep up. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Connecticut shoreline to warn people of that threat. There is a low risk for severe weather but we can't rule out an isolated strong storm with damaging winds. By late afternoon the air will start to feel much drier and the skies will gradually clear.

Low temperatures will drop into the 50s by Saturday morning! That will feel refreshing after this heat wave.

This weekend looks sunny and comfy with low humidity. After a week of 70+ dew points, bringing them into the 40s will feel almost fall-like!

Another warming trend will get underway next week but the humidity will stay away this time around. We're also looking at another prolonged dry stretch of weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Very humid with downpours and storms in the morning through early afternoon. Slight chance for severe weather. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Cooler, less humid. Sunny. High: 70s – near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny, comfy. High: mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny, not too humid though. High: Near 90.

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot, not too humid. High: Near 90.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.