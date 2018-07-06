Foodie Friday: Chow Food & Beverage Co. in Clinton

CLINTON — Places like Chow Food & Beverage Co. in Clinton are exactly what Foodie Friday is all about. A true hidden gem that serves unbelievably tasty food.

On the menu you will find traditional American dishes like broccoli rabe and sausage, pizza and BBQ but everything is done with a non-traditional twist.

It’s safe to say the pizza will have you saying WTF, but it’s not what you think. The Wow That’s Fantastic pizza is awesome. It’s topped with bacon, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese and drizzled with BBQ sauce, WOW!

“The pizza here gives us an outlet of creativity,” said owner Jeff Mastroianni. “The combinations work so well together and when people try them, they are hooked.”

The same goes for the rest of the menu which includes off-the-chart choices. Anything from appetizers, to salads to main courses, the unique spin on dishes that include spectacular flavor profiles that will have your tastebuds dancing.

Mastroianni whipped up these wontons that were filled with broccoli rabe and homemade sausage drenched in an amazing spicy broth. He said you can order them deep fried as well.

People also flock to Chow for the slow smoked BBQ. Ribs, brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, everything is filled with flavor.

Everything is homemade and the dishes are mouth watering to say the least.

Eric G. said in an online review, “Fresh creative approach to familiar dishes plus some new ideas as well. There was nothing on the menu that didn’t look and sound delicious.”

And if the food doesn’t have you coming back for seconds, the welcoming charm and atmosphere of the rustic decor will make you feel like home.