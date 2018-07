× Metro-North trains back on schedule after person struck in New York.

NEW HAVEN — Metro-North says a person was struck by a train in Melrose, New York, and the incident prompted heavy delays Friday morning. They have since been cleared up.

Metro-North says at one point, the New Haven line experienced 70-80 minute delays.

Trains are now operating back on a normal schedule.

New Haven Line: Outbound service is now operating on schedule. Thank you for your patience. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 6, 2018