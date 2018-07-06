× Middletown to file lawsuit against opioid drug manufacturers

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown becomes the 25th Connecticut community to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturer and distributors claiming that they are contributing to the opioid epidemic.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew posted to social media Thursday stating that in 2017 alone, 17 Middletown residents died from opioid overdoses.

The city’s suit claims that big pharma manufacturers knew that their products were leading people to dangerous addictions.

It goes on to say that the distributors have continued to pump these drugs into the city far past any medical need.

The city is working with Scott and Scott attorneys at law LLP, a firm headquartered in Connecticut.

– Beacon Falls

– Bridgeport

– Bristol

– Danbury

– Derby

– East Hartford

– Fairfield

– Middletown (new)

– Milford

– Naugatuck

– New Britain

– New Haven

– Newtown

– North Haven

– Norwalk

– Oxford

– Shelton

– Southbury

– Southington

– Thomaston

– Tolland

– Torrington

– Waterbury

– West Haven

– Woodbury