Neighbors evacuated as Milford police respond to domestic disturbance

MILFORD — Milford Police said neighbors of 660 West Avenue have been evacuated as a precaution as an investigation into a domestic disturbance is underway.

Police said that at around 5 a.m., they got a call from a domestic violence victim, who reported her significant other. The suspect inside refused to come out when police arrived, not answering the phone, nor the door.

Police said while nothing is registered to him, the woman claims the man has long guns in the home.

Police evacuated residents as a precaution. The suspect hasn’t made threats because he hasn’t spoken to police. Police said there have been no prior incidents with the couple.

Police said they might use a robot if the man doesn’t comply.