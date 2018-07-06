× Officials investigating after a 7-week-old infant died in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Police are investigating after a 7-week-old infant died Friday afternoon.

North Haven police said first responders responded to a residence on Fortune Drive following a report of an unresponsive infant.

Police said fire department personnel attempted lifesaving efforts while transporting the infant to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but the 7-week-old was pronounced deceased shortly after 3 p.m.

“Members of the North Haven Investigative Services Division are working with the assistance of the State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine what led to the death of this young child,” police said.