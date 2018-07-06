× Stonington man, accused of trying to abduct Groton teen, arrested

GROTON — A Stonington man accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old from Groton last week was arrested Friday .

Police said Matthew Klotz, 34, was charged with first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree kidnapping in the attempted abduction.

Police said the attempted abduction happened just after 3 p.m. on Monday, June 25, near Shore Avenue and South Prospect Street, not far from UConn-Avery Point. Police said the teen woman reported that Klotz jumped out of the bushes, grabbed her, and tried to force his way into her car, but she fought back and got away.

Evidence from a crime scene was used for DNA analysis at the request of Groton police, due to the nature of the crime. Police said they were able to connect Klotz to the crime thanks to the DNA analysis that was taken at the scene.

Police said Klotz was arrested on Interstate 95 south in Milford. Klotz is being held on $500,000 bail.

Klotz is on the state’s sex offender registry.