Family reunification sought for children sent to Connecticut

NEW HAVEN — Lawsuits filed on behalf of two children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border and detained in Connecticut are seeking their release and reunification with their families.

The plaintiffs are a 9-year-old boy who left Honduras with his father and a 14-year-old girl who came to the U.S. with her mother from El Salvador. They are housed by an agency in Groton that contracts with the government to hold children in federal custody.

The suits were filed in federal court this week by lawyers from a legal services clinic at Yale Law School and Connecticut Legal Services.

A federal judge ruled on June 26 that children separated from families under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy must be reunited with their families within 30 days of his order.

You can read the lawsuits here and here.