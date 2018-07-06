Old ferry boat on fire at Detroit marina

DETROIT — There is a fire at Riverside Marine in Detroit, according to FOX5NY.

It appears the old Boblo Boat is on fire. Authorities have yet to confirm that is the boat that is burning.

It is not known yet what caused the fire, or if any injuries have been reported.

Going to Boblo Island is a fond memory for many Michiganders, and a big part of that memory is riding the Boblo Boat.

Ths amusement park was on the Bois Blank Island and originally opened in 1898. After almost 100 years of entertaining families, the park closed in 1993.

