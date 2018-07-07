× Deadly motorcycle crash closes part of Route 9 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — A deadly motorcycle crash has shut down part of Route 9 southbound near exit 28A right before the on ramp.

Police responded to the area around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The highway is closed around the area of exit 28A and Route 72 eastbound.

Police confirmed that one person died in the accident. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 sb x28a and rte 72 eb prior to the on-ramp for rte 9 sb closed for motorcycle crash with life-threatening injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 7, 2018

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.