Ellington man in hospital following standoff with police

ELLINGTON-- A man is safe in the hospital after locking himself inside his home in Ellington.The call came at three in the morning.

Connecticut State Police actions over the next several hours determined whether a suicidal man with a handgun lived or died. He barricaded himself into his Ellington home early Saturday morning, leading state police troopers, swat team members, and negotiators to shut down the road and surround his house.

The only other person near the house was the man's girlfriend, who left the scene before the situation ended.

"A single male individual was held up in an apartment building, which is an older farm house down on Route 83 right by the road," Ellington's first selectman, Lori Spielman told Fox61 News.

The home is right near the Autumn Chase apartment complex. People living near the property were asked to shelter in place while police worked to get the man to come out of his home uninjured.

What prompted the 911 call in the first place is the man came outside and fired his handgun into the air and then went back inside the house and barricaded himself back in. When state police arrived at the property, they tried to negotiate with the man to get him to come back outside.

"At some point in those negotiations at approximately 8am..." says Major Michael Darcy, the Eastern District Commanding Officer of the state police. "He exited the home and surrendered at his own volition and he was cooperative."

Ellington EMT's took the man by ambulance to a local hospital.

"At some point during all of that the system worked the way it's supposed to," says Darcy. "We look to resolve these things in the safest manner for all involved and we were very happy that he came out of the home and surrendered."

The man is getting medical help, but he's not in the clear.

"Firearms were in fact seized from the home and appropriate charges will be sought after he's treated at a hospital," says Darcy.

Major Darcy wouldn't speak to specific charges, but Fox 61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley says he may be charged with shooting his gun illegally, interfering with a police investigation, and breach of peace.

He could be charged with firing his gun without a permit or for domestic disturbance charges pending the full police investigation.

