× New Connecticut National Guard leader to take over the reins

HARTFORD — The new leader of the Connecticut National Guard is officially taking over as the state’s Adjutant General.

A change of command ceremony is planned Saturday afternoon at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford. That’s when Army National Guard Brigadier General Francis Evon of Newington will take over the reins from Major Gen. Thaddeus Martin, who is retiring after more than 40 years in the military.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who appointed Evon, will be on hand for the ceremony.

During his tenure, Martin oversaw the deployment of more than 6,000 Connecticut Army and Air Guardsmen in support of military operations around the world, as well as major relief efforts.

Evon served as commander of an infantry battalion in Afghanistan from November 2009 to November 2010.