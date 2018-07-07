× Norwich: Police issue Silver Alert for missing 2-year-old

NORWICH — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Leland Wysoczynski, a missing two-year-old toddler.

Leland is a white boy with brown hair and eyes. He is about three feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. Police do not have a description for the clothes that the he was wearing at the time the alert was issued.

Officials believe the toddler to be with his mother Lindsey Wysoczynski.

Norwich police are asking anyone with information to please call 860-886-5561.