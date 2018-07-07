× Partial deck collapse in Hartford sends multiple people to hospital

HARTFORD — Multiple people were sent to the hospital Saturday evening after a partial porch collapse.

Officials responded to 91 Campfield Avenue around 9 p.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a porch collapse.

There is limited information regarding how many people were on the deck at the time. FOX61 has been told that a few people were sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Officials said that more details will be released.

