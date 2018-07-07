× PD: burglars hit Dunkin Donuts Park; 2 arrested, memorabilia recovered

HARTFORD – Two Hartford residents are charged with burglary this morning — burglary of a very notable address: Dunkin Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team.

Police say the stadium was broken into shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Friday morning and reported a few hours later. Someone had broken into the stadium, forced their way into different areas and stolen Yard Goats memorabilia, including the ball that was used for the first pitch when the stadium opened last year.

Later in the day police investigating a shoplifting complaint at the Marshall’s department store recovered a backpack belonging to a juvenile. Inside that backpack they say they found five baseballs stolen from the stadium, including one autographed by the team. The juvenile later confessed to the burglary.

Investigators developed another suspect, Yuan Dariel Cruz-Fuentes. At his home they found the other stolen memorabilia, including autographed hats, a drone, and an iPad. They also found narcotics packaged for sale.

Police say Cruz-Fuentes also confessed to helping rob the stadium. He and the juvenile are charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and other charges.