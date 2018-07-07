× Police ID victim in deadly motorcycle crash on Route 9 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down part of Route 9 southbound near exit 28A right before the on ramp.

Police responded to the area around 3: 30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Brian Kleinhen,47 of Southington, was traveling on the connecting Ramp from Route 72 east to Route 9 south, when he struck the guard rail.

Kleinhen was thrown from his bike and hit the guard rail. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The case remains ongoing.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 sb x28a and rte 72 eb prior to the on-ramp for rte 9 sb closed for motorcycle crash with life-threatening injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 7, 2018

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.