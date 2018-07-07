Police ID victim in deadly motorcycle crash on Route 9 in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down part of Route 9 southbound near exit 28A right before the on ramp.
Police responded to the area around 3: 30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Brian Kleinhen,47 of Southington, was traveling on the connecting Ramp from Route 72 east to Route 9 south, when he struck the guard rail.
Kleinhen was thrown from his bike and hit the guard rail. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
The case remains ongoing.
41.661210 -72.779542