Route 83 closed as state police deal with barricaded man in Ellington
ELLINGTON – Connecticut State Police SWAT and tactical teams responded to a residence in Ellington this morning, after reports that a suicidal man had barricaded himself in a home on West Street.
Police closed nearby Route 83 from the Big Y grocery store to Middle Butcher Road, and sent residents a shelter-in-place notification. FOX61’s Taylor DiChello says state police originally responded about 3 a.m. this morning. The man had reportedly stepped outside of his apartment complex and fired a shot in the air. But just after 8 a.m. police said the man had walked out and surrendered. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
41.887358 -72.460327