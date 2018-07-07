× Route 83 closed as state police deal with barricaded man in Ellington

ELLINGTON – Connecticut State Police SWAT and tactical teams responded to a residence in Ellington this morning, after reports that a suicidal man had barricaded himself in a home on West Street.

Police closed nearby Route 83 from the Big Y grocery store to Middle Butcher Road, and sent residents a shelter-in-place notification. FOX61’s Taylor DiChello says state police originally responded about 3 a.m. this morning. The man had reportedly stepped outside of his apartment complex and fired a shot in the air. But just after 8 a.m. police said the man had walked out and surrendered. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

HAPPENING NOW: stand-off with police in Ellington. Person barricaded themselves inside- possibly suicidal. Rt. 83 closed from lower and middle butcher rd to 135/145 West road, shopping plaza. pic.twitter.com/a9mh7VXxf9 — Taylor DiChello (@taylordichello) July 7, 2018

A state trooper armed with a rifle hides behind a barn in #Ellington at a #standoff area of 111 West Rd Rt83 the area is shut down pic.twitter.com/aCKb6tPNyv — CTNewsAlert (@CTNewsAlert) July 7, 2018

Some of #Tolland received a shelter in place message from @CT_STATE_POLICE this morning. They’re on scene of an ongoing incident in #Ellington. No impact to #Tolland. A portion of Route 83 is closed in Ellington & they’re asking everyone to avoid this area until further notice. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) July 7, 2018