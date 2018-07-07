× Woman killed in Hartford following early morning hit and run

HARTFORD — A woman was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a car.

Police responded to Wethersfield Avenue on 911 calls of a person struck by a car around 4:15 a.m. The 31 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Officials were unable to find the any witnesses or damaged vehicles near the scene. They were able to find surveillance video of the incident through a camera of one of the nearby businesses.

From the footage, the woman was lying on the southbound lane of the road when a silver car hit her. The suspected car is a 2003-2006 model silver Infiniti G-35. Police said that the car should have damage on the passenger side lower portion of the bumper.

Police have not released the identity of the woman.