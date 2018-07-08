Another beautiful day with warmer temperatures and low humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is going to be another beautiful day! It will be warmer than yesterday as temperatures start to rebound. Temperatures today will reach upper 80s inland and low 80s by the shore. We will likely see 90 again by Monday and Tuesday, minus the oppressive humidity.

We are also monitoring the tropics. Tropical Depression 3 has now upgraded to Tropical Strom Chris, the third named system this hurricane season. This storm will not make landfall in the US, but will meander near North Carolina before moving NE past New England. This storm will bring big swells to beaches along the Atlantic (but the Sound should remain unaffected, save for areas near Groton.) It will mean big waves at beaches from Rhode Island eastward through Thursday.

On the homefront, a cold front will serve as the barrier keeping Tropical Storm Chris out to sea. That cold front thought will bring showers and maybe a thunderstorm Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. After that, things will return to seasonable and dry through to next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny, warm and dry. High: mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny, warmer but not too humid. High: 85-90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, not too humid for most of the day. A cold front passes Tuesday evening bringing showers and maybe a rumble rumble of thunder. High: Near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers early. High: 80s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80s

FRIDAY: Partly cloud. High: 80s

