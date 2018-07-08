× Barge catches fire during Middletown fireworks show, no injuries reported

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown fireworks festival display ended a little early Saturday night, after the barge where the fireworks were being launched caught fire.

Witnesses said two fires broke out during the display causing several fireworks to explode on the barge. The first fire broke out a few minutes into the show. And the second happening about 20 to 25 minutes after that. The second fire covering at least half of the barge,

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew sent released this statement on Twitter:

“Thanks to everyone who came out for the fireworks. Great crowd, beautiful night, and wonderful entertainment. We had an unexpected fire on the barge, which grew pretty big. We don`t yet know the cause but the fire marshall will be looking into it. Everyone is safe, thankfully!”

