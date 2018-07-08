Hartford Yard Goats host Disability Dream & Do baseball camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Saturday morning at Dunkin’ Donuts Park was filled with fans and players alike.

Except on this day, the players were fans and the fans were players, as the Hartford Yard Goats hosted the first annual Disability Dream & Do baseball camp for adults and children with mental and physical disabilities.

Run in conjunction with the Dave Clark Foundation, the event featured several activity stations that allowed fans to interact and play with their favorite Goats, all leading up to a game of high-five baseball and culminating with a shared lunch in the YG Club.

Clark, who battled polio as a child, spent years as a minor league pitchers while playing on crutches. Also in attendance was Dave Stevens, who was born without legs, and carved out a career in baseball that saw him share the same outfield as Barry Bonds and once pitch hit for Darryl Strawberry.

The two run countless similar camps around the country, encouraging involvement in sports, using their own personal experiences to show that disabilities don’t have to be liabilities to one’s dreams.