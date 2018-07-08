× Police investigating shooting in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD – Police have shut down a street as they investigate an early morning shooting.

Police are not releasing many details but say at 5 a.m. they were called to the area of 20 Brookdale Street, which is off Blue Hills Avenue just over the Hartford line.

FOX61’s Taylor DiChello was the first reporter on the scene and says Hartford and Windsor police are also on scene, blocking off roads and holding a perimeter as Bloomfield police process evidence in the middle of the street. Bloomfield Police say one victim was transported to the hospital to be treated. No word yet on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX61 on-air and online for the latest details.