× Thai navy SEALs: ‘We will bring Wild Boars home’

MAE SAI, Thailand — The Thai navy SEALs, who have been spearheading the rescue effort for 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave, have posted a photo on their Facebook page with a vow to bring the trapped team home from a flooded cave.

The unit says in a message: “We, the Thai team and the international team, will bring the Wild Boars home.” That’s the name of the young boys’ team.

The risky diving operation to bring them out has started and the first boy is expected to be out of the cave around 9 p.m. Sunday (10 a.m. ET) at the earliest. The local governor in charge of the rescue says the mission was launched Sunday morning because floodwaters inside the cave are at their lowest level in days and rains forecast to hit the region risk flooding the cave again.

Rescuers say it will take days for the entire team to reach safety. According to Maj. Gen. Chalongchai Chaiyakam, the 13 “will continuously come out in approximately 2-4 days, which all may change depending on weather and water conditions.”

Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. The Thai official in charge of the rescue says they’re physically ready and mentally determined for their extraction now underway from a partially flooded cave.

Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn says 13 ambulances and helicopters in two separate locations are ready to transport them to hospitals.

He also says the families of the boys have been informed about the risky mission.