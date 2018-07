Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart discusses her fight to win the GOP nomination to run for Lieutenant Governor. In the party’s upcoming August primary, she is challenging veteran State Senator Joe Markley, of Southington (the party-endorsed candidate), and her counterpart from Darien, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, who, like Stewart, received enough delegate support at the party’s May convention to qualify for the primary.