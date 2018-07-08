The Real Story – US Senator Richard Blumenthal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

US Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) Connecticut discusses the status of a lawsuit he’s leading (with support from 200 other congressional Democrats), a case that claims President Trump is violating the US Constitution by not getting permission from Congress before receiving gifts and other benefits for himself or his many businesses (especially from foreign governments), while serving as President. Blumenthal cites, as examples, a $500,000 loan from China, and the use of his hotels and other properties by Saudi Arabia. Will the President be forced to release his tax returns?