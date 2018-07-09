× 12th suspect wanted for Bronx teen murder arrested by Connecticut State Police

SOUTHBURY — A 12th suspect wanted in connection to the brutal stabbing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was stopped by Connecticut State Police Monday.

State police said troopers from Troop A-Southbury conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-84 eastbound near exit 13 in Southbury around 2:36 p.m.

“Several people were in the vehicle, however the operator was considered the 12th suspect in the Bronx, NY homicide of 14 year old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz,” state police said.

State police added that the suspect in the NYPD homicide case has been detained by troopers and NYPD has responded to CT to continue their investigation.

According to PIX11, the suspect, Luis Cabrero, was driving a gray Honda that investigators said was part of a four-vehicle chase of Junior Guzman on Wednesday, June 20.

Disturbing surveillance footage from inside the bodega revealed Guzman-Feliz desperately jumped over the counter, seeking a haven from his pursuers.

A group of men stormed into the store and pulled the teen out from behind the counter, after punching him repeatedly, before dragging him out to the sidewalk, where he was stabbed with knives and a machete.

The teen received a lethal stab wound to his neck, stumbled back into the bodega and slumped over the counter. He was told to go to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital for help and took off running. He collapsed on the sidewalk and bled to death outside the hospital.

No other details were released.