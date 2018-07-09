× 2 teens arrested after stolen car crashes

GREENWICH — Two teens were charged after they one of the stolen cars they were in crashed into a telephone pole during a police chase.

Police said they charged the juveniles with various crimes including larceny and they were released to their families. Officers were in patrol in the area of Sound Beach Avenue, saw the stolen cars run a red light. The stolen cars crashed into each other during a chase. One of the cars hit a pole and severed it from the base.

One of the cars was stolen from Darien. Neither driver had a license.