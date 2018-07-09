× Arrest made in 2017 Orange fatal crash

ORANGE — Police arrested a Milford woman in connection with a fatal crash in May 2017.

Taylor Stanford, 23, of Milford, was charged with Manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle under the influence. She was release on a $50,000 bond and will appear on July 16.

State police said Michael Zawadski, 44, of Stratford, was driving in the right lane southbound on Route 15. Police said Madison, was speeding on the left lane when she veered off of the highway and ran over a curb, losing control of the car and hitting Zawadki’s car.

Zawadski’s car rolled over where he was then ejected from the car. Police said Zawadki’s car traveled off of the highway and came to a complete stop at the right shoulder. Madison was partially ejected, police said.

