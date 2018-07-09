Back to 90 this week, chance for showers Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temps are going to continue to warm over the next couple of days, and we will likely top out around the low 90s before a cold front moves through on Wednesday.

We are also monitoring the tropics. Tropical Storm Chris, the third named system this hurricane season, is churning off the coast of North Carolina. This storm will not make landfall in the US, but will meander near North Carolina before moving northeast past New England. This storm will bring big swells to beaches along the Atlantic (but the Sound should remain unaffected, save for areas near Groton.) It will mean big waves at beaches from Rhode Island eastward through Thursday.

Other than that, things are looking great heading into the weekend. However, some residual tropical moisture will likely stick around as Chris passes us by. This will make us feel a bit humid through next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Sunny, warmer but not too humid. High: 85-90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, not too humid for most of the day. A cold front passes Tuesday evening bringing showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. High: Near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers early. High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Near 90.

