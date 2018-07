Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- Let the lip sync challenge continue.

On Friday, Enfield Police Department challenged multiple police departments, including the East Windsor Police Department, to a lip sync challenge.

On Monday, East Windsor officers Tessier, Gonsalves and Sherman were up for the challenge. The song of choice? Britney Spears "You drive me crazy."

The department challenged Windsor Locks Police Department, Windsor Police Department and South Windsor Police Department!

