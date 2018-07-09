× One killed in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — One man died in a late night shooting on Sunday

Around 11:47 p.m., officers were called to the area of 84 Love Lane for a report of a person shot. Police found a man on the sidewalk suffering from what appeared to be at the time two gunshot wounds. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 12:27 a.m. Detectives from the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division are investigating. Police believe the man was specifically targeted, and that there is no threat to the public.

He has been identified as Thomas Smith, 49, of Hartford. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police Major Crimes Division Lieutenant Paul Cicero at 860-757-4179, or the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)