One man injured in Bolton crash

BOLTON — One man was injured in an early morning crash.

Officials said a man in his thirties was driving and drifted off the road, hit a tree and the car flipped onto its side.

Hebron Road was closed between Loomis Road and School Road in Bolton.

The fire department was able to get the man out of his car.

He was brought to Hartford Hospital. Police aren’t releasing his identity or his condition until they notify his family.