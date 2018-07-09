Robby Brisco Open helps kids fight cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 3rd Annual Robby Brisco Open will help in the fight against childhood cancer. Support directly impacts clinical trials, research and treatment for patients at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

According to their website, "Robby lost his 3 1/2 year battle with cancer in September 2015. Since then, other children from our area have lost their battles. Robby’s wish was that we continue his fight, the fight. It is children like Robby that motivate us and our family of volunteers to do what we can to stop something which should never happen."