× South Windsor PD makes safe exchange zones for online purchases

SOUTH WINDSOR — Most people have bought something off of a stranger and the hardest decision is where to meet up.

Look no further, South Windsor Police Department have created a few spots designated for online purchase exchanges.

Police have created spots out front of the east side parking lot. The spots are specifically under surveillance to keep people safe.

“We welcome citizens to continue to use our parking area and lobby as a “safe Exchange Zone.” according to their Facebook post.

Several Facebook users have commented about how great of an idea these spots are and police making people feel safe.