× West Haven police investigating shooting

WEST HAVEN — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured one man.

Police were called around 1 a.m. to the area of 215 Jaffrey Street on a report of gun shots fired. When they got there, they found one man who with gun shot wounds. He taken to Upon arrival a male was an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police were on scene and investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who has information valuable to investigators is urged to call WHPD Detective Faughnan or Detective Fazzino at 203-937-3905 or WHPD dispatch at (203) 937-3900.