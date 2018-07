HADLEY, Mass. — A farm in Western Massachusetts posted a video on Facebook showing a woman pulling up and helping herself to several varieties of vegetables and the change box their farmstand.

Pipczynski Farm, located between Rt. 9 and the Connecticut River, said in the post, “Watch closely as this woman helps herself to dill, beets, basil and broccoli as well as helping herself to all of the change in our small change basket!! 😤😠 Feel free to share!”