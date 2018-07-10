5 Red Sox players selected to All-Star Game; Yankees add 4

The All-Star Game rosters were announced on Sunday night, and five Red Sox, four Yankees and one Mets players were selected to this year’s game.

Starters: Outfielder Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez were voted as starters at their position.

For Betts, he will be an All-Star starter for the third time of his career. The 25-year-old blasted his 100th career home run last week. Betts leads the league in batting average .343, slugging percentage .679 and OPS 1.112 as of July 10.

Martinez, who was acquired by the Red Sox in the off season, will bat DH for the American League. He has hit 27 homers and 74 RBIs with a batting average of .331 as of July 10. This is his second All-Star selection and first start.

Pitcher Chris Sale, closer Craig Kimbrel and first baseman Mitch Moreland were all selected via the Player Ballot.

Starter: Outfielder Aaron Judge has recorded a .970 OPS and 25 homers with 60 RBIs as of July 10. The 2017 Home Run Derby winner won’t be defending his crown this year.

Pitcher Luis Severino, closer Aroldis Chapman and second baseman Gleyber Torres were all selected via the Player Ballot.

Pitcher Jacob deGrom was selected as the lone representative for the Mets via Player ballot. This will be deGrom’s second career appearance. deGrom leads all Major League starters with an ERA of 1.79 as of July 10.

Final voting: Red Sox Andrew Benintendi (LF) and Yankees Giancarlo Stanton have made the final voting list. You vote for them here.