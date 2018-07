Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was in an accident that was caused by flying debris form a landscaping truck.

It happened on the highway and caused me to swerve and hit a guard rail.

Both my girlfriend and I were injured for the collision and a person behind us pulled over and not only called the cops, but found the piece of machinery that bounced off our windshield.

I'm not a detective but shouldn't this be able to be traced?

I need help, I cant even afford the medical bills!

Brent S