Back to 90 this week, chance for showers Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While it will turn "hot" Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, this heat will not compare to last week. Still the combination of heat and moderate humidity could touch off a shower or storm in a few spots late afternoon - early evening on Tuesday.

Low humidity and sunshine quickly return Wednesday. Overall we're looking at a dry and seasonable week with temperatures near average (mid 80s inland, low 80s shore). If you picked this week for vacation you won the weather lottery!

We are also monitoring the tropics. Tropical Storm Chris, the third named system this hurricane season, is churning off the coast of North Carolina. This storm will not make landfall in the US, but will meander near North Carolina before moving northeast well offshore of New England. This storm will bring big swells to beaches along the Atlantic (but the Sound should remain unaffected, save for areas near Groton.) It will mean big waves at beaches from Rhode Island eastward through Thursday.

Other than that, things are looking great heading into the weekend. However, some residual tropical moisture will likely stick around as Chris passes us by. This will make us feel a bit humid by next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, not too humid for most of the day. A cold front passes Tuesday afternoon/evening bringing showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. High: Near 90. 80s shore.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, then clearing with seasonably warm temperatures. High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and a bit more humid. High: Mid 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.