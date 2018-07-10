Bills McCoy accused of domestic violence, child abuse

BUFFALO — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drugs after an Instagram user posted a photo of McCoy’s longtime girlfriend with cuts and bruises on her face.

The graphic image was posted by a woman who claims to be Delicia Cordon’s friend. The woman posted a before-and-after photos of a bloodied Cordon with a message saying:

@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog ‘Henny’ into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater#AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser.”

The woman also went on to tag the NFL, TMZ and the Buffalo Bills.

Hours after the photo surfaced, McCoy took to Instagram to deny the allegations:

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

The Bills released the following statement:

A statement from the Buffalo Bills: pic.twitter.com/wfnAgBO94Q — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) July 10, 2018