Farmington Police Department mourns K-9 Drak

FARMINGTON — Farmington PD lost their retired four-legged furry friend K-9 Drak last week.

Officer Joe Capodiferro (Ret.) was by the 15-year-old dog side when he peacefully passed away.

Capodiferro and Drak served on the K-9 team for nine years. Drak retired from law enforcement in March 2015.

Farmington PD’s Facebook post said some highlights of Capodiferro and Drak’s term as a K-9 team include the capture of a bank robbery suspect in New Britain in August of 2006 and the apprehension of a robbery/kidnapping perpetrator in Farmington in June 2009.

In 2009, Capodiferro received the Daniel Wasson Memorial K-9 Award for the Farmington case.

The Facebook post continued with “We also can’t forget the day-to day successes that he and Drak had accomplished together over the years including the discovery of countless drugs, locating lost persons, catching many suspects that had fled, and the many public/school demonstrations that brought and maintained such goodwill to the Farmington Police Department.”