Former Farmington Town Councilman arrested

FARMINGTON — Former Farmington town council member Jon Landry was arrested by Newington police and charged with second degree harassment and interfering with officers.

The Hartford Courant reports that police say Landry started a relationship with a 12-year-old girl in 2008 under a fake name.

The paper says he and the girl signed a four-page “friends with sexual benefits” contract and began a sexual relationship once she turned 16.

Landry is due back in court next week.